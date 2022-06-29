OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 10,980 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850 over the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

