OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 2,055 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Better World Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.42% of Better World Acquisition worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 599.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 759,216 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 934,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

