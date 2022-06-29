Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 20,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.