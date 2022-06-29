O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $630.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $560.40 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.24.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

