Orcam Financial Group Sells 778 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orcam Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.