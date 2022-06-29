Orcam Financial Group Sells 778 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orcam Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.
VTEB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.