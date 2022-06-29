Orcam Financial Group Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

