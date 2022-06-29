Orcam Financial Group Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
