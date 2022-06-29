Orcam Financial Group Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.