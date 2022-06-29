Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Orca Energy Group stock remained flat at $$3.98 on Wednesday. Orca Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orca Energy Group (ORXGF)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.