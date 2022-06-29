Oraichain Token Hits Market Cap of $15.42 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.87 or 0.94990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.