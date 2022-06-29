OpenDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.71 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $33.75 million and $4.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.14 or 1.00001018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

