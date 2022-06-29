oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Acquires A$21,280.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OMLGet Rating) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,280.00 ($14,777.78).

Joanne (Joe) Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 20th, Joanne (Joe) Pollard purchased 5,278 shares of oOh!media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,917.00 ($5,497.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

