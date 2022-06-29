oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Acquires A$21,280.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,280.00 ($14,777.78).

Joanne (Joe) Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get oOh!media alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Joanne (Joe) Pollard purchased 5,278 shares of oOh!media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,917.00 ($5,497.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.