On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $149.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 832120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($1.94).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.13) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £249.70 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

