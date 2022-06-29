OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in June

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.
