OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in June

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

