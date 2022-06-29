Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 12,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

