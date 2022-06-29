Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. 12,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,125. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

