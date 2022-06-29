Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

