Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $92,997.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.92 or 0.99903782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00035989 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00023096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

