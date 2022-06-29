ODUWA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,326.94 or 0.99852105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036267 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

