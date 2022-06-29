Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Plans Dividend of $15.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 15.00 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,171,000 after buying an additional 189,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after buying an additional 155,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

