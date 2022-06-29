Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 2,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 9,445.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 387,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.