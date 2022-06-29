NULS Reaches Market Cap of $16.99 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.43 or 0.26101700 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00182864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015043 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.