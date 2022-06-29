Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 57,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 89,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.22.
About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)
Featured Stories
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.