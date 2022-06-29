Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 57,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 89,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.22.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

