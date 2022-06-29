Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Cut to CHF 75

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 124,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.