Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after buying an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

