Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.09. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,239. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

