NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $22.36

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $20.72. NIO shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 447,071 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

