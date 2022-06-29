Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 79989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Nikola alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.