NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $8,432.48

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $8,432.48 and approximately $38.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.85 or 0.25923006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00090792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014784 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

