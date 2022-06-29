NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.