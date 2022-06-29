Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 85.4% in June

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 609,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 889.0 days.

Shares of NTXVF stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

