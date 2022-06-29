NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $797,938.60 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $797,938.60 and $755,046.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,595.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.15 or 0.20679638 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00181171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,376,320,984 coins and its circulating supply is 2,336,088,875 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

