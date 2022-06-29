Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.59

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 157115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

