Netrum Price Reaches $0.0118 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Netrum has a market cap of $25,295.69 and approximately $33.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded 82.4% higher against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.