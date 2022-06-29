Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $351.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.08.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

