Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,376,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Netflix by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

