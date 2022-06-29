NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

NetApp stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global downgraded NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.95.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 144.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 174,903 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 50.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.