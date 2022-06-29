Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.96% from the stock’s current price.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.55. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 300,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello purchased 27,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,095,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,291. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 424.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 173,701 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

