Neo (NEO) Price Hits $8.63 on Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $608.64 million and $54.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00043019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.95 or 0.24589199 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00184658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,063.77 or 1.00031798 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.