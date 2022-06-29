Needham & Company LLC Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.62.

NYSE DASH opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,190.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,173 shares of company stock worth $16,562,144. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

