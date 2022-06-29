Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 22.6% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $4.06 million and $63,277.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014323 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,268,949 coins and its circulating supply is 19,192,290 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars.

