nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

