NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:NBDG)

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NBDG stock opened at GBX 37.08 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.46. NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 43 ($0.53).
NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.