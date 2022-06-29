Nabox Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Nabox has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,277.66 or 0.26260451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00183328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00088069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,902,691,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

