My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $896,254.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,550.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.25 or 0.19933522 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00075970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015523 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,190,870 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

