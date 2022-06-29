MXC Market Cap Reaches $214.09 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. MXC has a market capitalization of $214.09 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00285234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.01940944 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006425 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 332.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars.

