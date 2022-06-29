Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $37.29

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.29, but opened at $38.25. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 166 shares.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,420. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

