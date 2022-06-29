Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 380 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 28.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

