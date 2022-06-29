Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 250 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIDD opened at $129.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

