Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Shares of HON opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

