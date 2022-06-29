Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

